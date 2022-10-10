(Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA is set to proceed with a planned €2.5 billion ($2.4 billion) share sale as banks arranging the deal are close to an agreement with the Italian lender, a person familiar with the matter said.

All the pieces needed for the capital increase are falling into place, the person said, adding that involved parties will be working through the night to start the share sale next week. Paschi’s directors are set to meet on Tuesday to review the capital increase details, the person said, asking to not be named because the process is private.

Representatives for Paschi and Italy’s Finance Ministry, which is the bank’s largest shareholder, declined to comment.

Paschi Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio and the Italian Treasury made a last-ditch effort to convince arranger banks to go ahead with the capital increase and secure funds in advance from a range of investors. Italy’s finance ministry will subscribe 64% of the proposed offering, in line with its share of the bank.

The executive has been seeking to convince Paschi’s partners, financial institutions as well as Italian banking foundations, to invest in the capital hike. Axa SA and Anima Holding SpA held talks for a possible participation, people with knowledge of the matter said last month.

The rights offering is the latest in a long line of attempts to revamp Paschi, which was first bailed out in 2009. The troubled lender canceled a previous cash call at the end of 2016 in a last-minute move, in favor of a rescue package from the state. Talks on another capital hike started in late 2020.

Bank of America Corp., Mediobanca SpA, Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG, along with Banco Santander SA, Barclays PlC, Societe Generale SA and Stifel Europe Bank AG, have signed a pre-underwriting agreement subject to market conditions and investor feedback.

Lovaglio is seeking to revamp the historic bank and restore capital buffers after the Italian government failed to comply with a European Union requirement that it exit its stake in the lender by the end of last year. The CEO’s plan also involves cutting about 4,000 jobs in an effort to restore profitability.

The share sale will be offered on a preemptive basis to current shareholders and will allow Monte Paschi to comply with the specific capital regulations set by the European Central Bank.

