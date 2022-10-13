(Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA said it will proceed with its €2.5 billion ($2.4 billion) rights offer, with the ailing lender gaining enough support from investors to persuade underwriting banks to back the deal.

The bank will sell the shares at 2 euros each and offer 374 new shares for every 3 held in a sale starting Oct. 17, the Siena-based bank said in a statement on Thursday. Italy’s finance ministry will sign up for 64% of the proposed offering, or €1.6 billion euros, in line with its stake in the bank.

Bank of America Corp., Mediobanca SpA, Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG, along with Banco Santander SA, Barclays Plc, Societe Generale SA, Stifel Europe Bank AG and Algebris Investments signed underwriting agreements. Investors agreed to subscribe to more than €450 million of unopted rights, reducing the banks’ risk, Monte Paschi said in a statement.

With bank stocks down one-fifth since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the economic outlook darkening, lenders responsible for arranging the deal had urged Paschi to find commitments for a large portion of the unsold shares ahead of the sale. The offer will allow a long-awaited revamp of the troubled lender, which was first bailed out in 2009.

Shares fell 13%, trading at €3.40 at 10:39 a.m. in Milan. The offer price is 7.79% less than the theoretical value of the shares excluding the rights, known as TERP. Monte Paschi bonds due July 2029 gained almost 26 cents, the most on record, and are now indicated at 87.3 cents, according to Bloomberg data.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Securing an underwriting agreement for a €2.5 billion capital raise -- almost tenfold its market cap -- is a key step forward for Monte Paschi, but it may not be enough, as the revamped 2026 strategic plan still looks challenging. The move could nevertheless be welcome near-term news for Italy’s sovereign debt, given the government owns 64% of the troubled lender.

-- Lento Tang, BI banking analyst

Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio and the treasury had worked behind the scenes in the final days running up to the offer to convince investors to commit funds and arranger banks to proceed. Monte Paschi canceled a previous share sale at the end of 2016 in a last-minute move, in favor of a rescue package from the state. Talks on another capital hike started in late 2020.

Among companies available to back the offer by buying unsold shares there are the bank’s partners Axa SA and Anima SpA, Denis Dumont, some Italian banking foundations and investment funds including Pimco, Melkart and Bluebay, people familiar with the matter said.

A spokeswoman for Paschi declined to comment.

Lovaglio is seeking to restructure the historic bank and restore capital buffers after the Italian government failed to comply with a European Union requirement that it exit its stake in the lender by the end of last year. The CEO’s plan also involves cutting about 4,000 jobs in an effort to restore profitability.

The share sale will be offered on a preemptive basis to current shareholders and will allow Monte Paschi to comply with the specific capital regulations set by the European Central Bank.

Paschi’s capital increase should be considered “highly dilutive,” the Milan stock exchange said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the rules of its “rolling model” would therefore be applied.

