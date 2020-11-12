Passenger Gets Covid on First Caribbean Cruise, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- A passenger has preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19 on the first cruise ship to return to the Caribbean since the pandemic shutdown, according to a reporter for the Points Guy website who was on the ship.

The reporter, Gene Sloan, said the case was disclosed by Torbjorn Lund, the captain of the SeaDream Yacht Club’s SeaDream 1, via shipwide intercom announcement on Wednesday.

Passengers were told to return to their cabins, he reported, noting that there were 53 passengers and 66 crew on the vessel anchored off the Grenadines.

The company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The episode comes as larger cruise companies, including Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., are seeking to prove the safety of the industry so they can sail again from the U.S. For months starting in March, the capital-intensive industry has been essentially on hold, with companies hemorrhaging cash just to maintain vessels until they can take paying customers again.

SeaDream 1 passengers were subjected to Covid-19 testing before boarding, the Points Guy reported.

