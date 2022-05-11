Passenger Jet Bursts Into Flames During Takeoff in China

(Bloomberg) -- A Tibet Airlines plane burst into flames after veering off the runway during takeoff at China’s Chongqing Airport, footage on social media showed.

The front portion of the Airbus SE A319 aircraft was engulfed in flames and enveloped by thick black smoke. Passengers carrying bags and other items were seen on the tarmac running away from the burning jet.

All 113 passengers and nine crew onboard the flight were evacuated, Tibet Airlines said in a statement posted on Weibo. Some passengers suffered minor injuries, the airline said.

The plane was due to fly from Chongqing in China’s southwest to Nyingchi in Tibet.

Tibet Airlines is a subsidiary of state-owned national carrier Air China Ltd.

The incident comes less than two months after a China Eastern Airlines Corp. plane crashed in the southwestern province of Guangxi, killing all 132 passengers and crew.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.