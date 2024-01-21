(Bloomberg) -- Afghan authorities said a private plane carrying six people crashed in the northern part of the country, and a rescue team has been dispatched to the site.

The accident occurred in Badakhshan province at about 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, the Afghan aviation ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said a Dassault Falcon 10 aircraft with two passengers and four crew lost communication and disappeared from radar on Saturday evening.

“The plane crashed in the high mountains of Badakhshan province,” Zabihullah Amiri, the provincial head of information and cultural department, said by phone. The rescue team has yet to provide information on the situation and if there are casualties, he said.

The aircraft is owned by Atletik Grup LLC and an unidentified individual, the Russian authority said, adding the flight departed from Gaya, India, and was headed for the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow.

The Moroccan-registered plane was an air ambulance that was flying from Thailand to Moscow and refueled at Gaya airport, according to India’s civil aviation ministry.

--With assistance from Ragini Saxena and Adam Majendie.

(Updates with Afghan statement from first paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.