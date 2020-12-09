(Bloomberg) -- Passengers disembarked a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ship in Singapore after a Covid-19 scare on board, though the diagnosis that cut short the trip is still in question.

Passengers started to get off the vessel at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday local time, and underwent mandatory testing before being allowed to leave the terminal.

The 83-year-old male who tested positive was found to be negative in a retest, and a second sample also came back negative, the Singapore Ministry of Health said. An additional test is scheduled for Thursday.

Close contacts of the case have been isolated as a precautionary measure, the ministry said.

