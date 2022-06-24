(Bloomberg) -- Patagonia Inc. said it would provide bail for employees who are arrested while protesting after the US Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion.

The benefit covers full- and part-time workers who “peacefully protest for reproductive justice,” the outdoor apparel company told employees Friday. It also pledged to pay for travel, lodging and food for staff on its health-care plans who need to seek abortion procedures.

Patagonia joins a growing list of US corporations that have committed to cover expenses for workers who live in states with restricted access to abortion care. The company said it’s the responsibility of businesses to offer staff “the dignity of access to reproductive health care.”

“It means supporting employees’ choices around if or when they have a child,” the company said. “It means giving parents the resources they need to work and raise children.”

Patagonia, known for its activism across a variety of social and environmental issues, encourages employees to get involved in causes, provides protest training and gives workers time off to vote at each election. The company has long offered to post bail for staff arrested in peaceful demonstrations.

