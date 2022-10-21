(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak, who lost the last Conservative leadership race in a runoff against Liz Truss, has gained the most public support of Members of Parliament to replace her as Tory leader, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from public statements.

Sunak has the backing of 81 MPs, compared with 19 MPs for Penny Mordaunt. His lead, however, is slimmer against the wildcard Boris Johnson, who was ousted from the premiership in July and left office in September. The former prime minister has accrued support of 41 MPs.

Only Penny Mordaunt has so far publicly declared her candidacy, saying her supporters want a “fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest.”

Under rules announced on Thursday, a maximum of three Tory MPs will be able to run, as the party has set a threshold of 100 MPs for candidates to even get on the ballot paper, and there are a total of 357 MPs in the party. Sunak is now more than halfway towards that threshold.

