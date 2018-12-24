Patients Fighting For Their Lives, and Helping Drug Companies While They're At It

Some patients can't wait for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs. They're pushing the drug industry to make the cures they and their loved ones need. But what's good for patients is also good for pharma's profits, creating a web of murky incentives that makes the issue of high drug costs all the more difficult to parse. In episode 8 of the Prognosis podcast, Bloomberg's Rebecca Spalding talks to these professional patients about their relationships to the big companies whose therapies they need.

