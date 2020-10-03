Patriots-Chiefs Game Rescheduled After Virus Cases on Both Sides

(Bloomberg) -- The Patriots will not play the Chiefs as scheduled Sunday afternoon in Kansas City after positive Covid-19 tests from both teams, the National Football League said in a statement.

For the Patriots, quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who added Tuesday is the more likely rescheduled game date, citing a source.

Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported.

The Tennessee Titans experienced a virus outbreak earlier in the week, forcing their game originally scheduled for Sunday to be pushed back to Oct. 25.

