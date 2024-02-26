(Bloomberg) -- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff met with New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft and civil rights leader Clarence Jones in Massachusetts on Monday to discuss a surge in antisemitism and other forms of bias in the US.

Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism broadcast a Super Bowl ad denouncing anti-Jewish hate featuring Jones, who helped Martin Luther King Jr. draft his 1963 “I Have a Dream Speech.” Emhoff was in Boston to raise money for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

Emhoff toured the foundation’s offices in Foxborough to learn about its work monitoring online hate speech and raising public awareness and discussed ways to bolster ties between the Black and Jewish communities to counter bias. The participants also “emphasized the urgent need to address antisemitic language and harassment,” according to a White House statement.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris and the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, has been an outspoken figure against antisemitism in the Biden White House. Anti-Jewish incidents have spiked since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, with more than 3,200 reports in the US of harassment, vandalism, public expressions of support for terrorism and assaults in the three months following the attacks, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Philanthropist Joshua Rales, whose family foundation donated $100 million to Kraft’s organization, Tara Levine, president of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and entertainment executive Ron Gillyard also participated in the meeting with Emhoff, according to the White House.

Emhoff has spoken regularly with leaders and members of the Jewish community since the Hamas assault. He has also played a leading public role in advancing the Biden administration’s strategy to counter antisemitism, and last year traveled to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and death camp to mark the anniversary of its liberation.

The Kraft group’s Super Bowl ad is part of its “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign, established last year following several high-profile antisemitic episodes, including public comments and social media posts from Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

