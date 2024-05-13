(Bloomberg) -- Patron Capital has raised €860 million ($927 million) for its seventh European property fund as the firm seeks to exploit a growing wave of distressed assets emerging from the continent’s real estate crisis.

The London-based private equity firm will mostly target smaller deals below the radar of larger firms but has also gathered a €200 million pool for bigger bets, according to a statement on Monday. About 75% of the money was raised from Patron Capital’s existing investor base of which North American institutions were the largest contributors.

The correction unleashed by rising interest rates has created opportunities for distressed strategies but institutions have been reluctant to commit capital as they focus on solving problems with legacy investments or re-balancing their asset allocations. Just €117 billion was raised for non-listed real estate globally last year, the lowest since 2015, according to a survey by industry groups including INREV.

“The current opportunity set in real estate is one of the most exciting I have seen,” Patron Capital founder Keith Breslauer said. “However, while many can see distressed and undervalued assets coming to the market, few have been able to raise the capital needed to execute.”

Patron Capital LP VII will follow the same strategy as predecessor funds, targeting distressed and undervalued assets in western Europe and will buy both individual properties and property-backed companies. The firm is also considering raising its first real estate debt fund as traditional lenders pull back, and falling valuations create a financing gap as loans mature.

