Pattie Lovett-Reid: Moving soon? Here's how to make the process less stressful

The busiest moving day of the year is fast-approaching.

Each year, approximately 4.4 million Canadians, or about 1,460,000 families relocate, according to data provided by Two Men and a Truck, the largest franchised moving firm in North America.

The company says most moves in Canada occur between the beginning of June and September, representing about 50 per cent of the year’s business for movers. Fourteen per cent of moves occur in June, with about one-third of those happening on June 30. That translates to a lot of packing materials, boxes and plenty of assistance needed to relocate from point A to point B.

While moving can be stressful, there are some measures you can take to make the process run more smoothly. Two Men and a Truck offer these suggestions.

Use sturdy boxes, label on all sides and resist over packing.

Use white newsprint paper for packing. Regular newsprint will make a mess of things

Pack a ‘moving day’ box – items you need right away such as coffee pot, mugs, toothbrushes, band aids etc.

Moving is considered to be one of the great stressors in life. Here are a few additional tips to protect yourself against the “rogue moving company” from the Competition Bureau: