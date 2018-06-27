3h ago
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Moving soon? Here's how to make the process less stressful
Tips on how to make moving day less stressful
Chief Financial Commentator, CTV
The busiest moving day of the year is fast-approaching.
Each year, approximately 4.4 million Canadians, or about 1,460,000 families relocate, according to data provided by Two Men and a Truck, the largest franchised moving firm in North America.
The company says most moves in Canada occur between the beginning of June and September, representing about 50 per cent of the year’s business for movers. Fourteen per cent of moves occur in June, with about one-third of those happening on June 30. That translates to a lot of packing materials, boxes and plenty of assistance needed to relocate from point A to point B.
While moving can be stressful, there are some measures you can take to make the process run more smoothly. Two Men and a Truck offer these suggestions.
- Use sturdy boxes, label on all sides and resist over packing.
- Use white newsprint paper for packing. Regular newsprint will make a mess of things
- Pack a ‘moving day’ box – items you need right away such as coffee pot, mugs, toothbrushes, band aids etc.
Moving is considered to be one of the great stressors in life. Here are a few additional tips to protect yourself against the “rogue moving company” from the Competition Bureau:
- Look for certification: Some provinces require professional movers to have specific permits or registrations. This is a good starting point to find a legitimate company. Consult your provincial consumer protection agency for more information.
- Check the company roadmap: Take the necessary time to research the company and consult multiple reviews. Contact your provincial consumer protection agency or the Better Business Bureau to see if they have received complaints about the company.
- Get an estimate: Legitimate companies will send representatives to assess your needs, ensuring your quote is detailed and complete. This is an opportunity to inquire about any surcharges, insurances or additional fees and to ask questions.
- Get it in writing: Do not trust companies providing quotes or contracts over the phone. Get both in writing before the move and take the time to read the information carefully. Ask questions if clauses are unclear and keep records of responses.
- Trust your instincts: If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.