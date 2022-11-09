(Bloomberg) -- A small painting by Georges Seurat sold for $149 million on Wednesday night, setting a record for the artist at auction.

The painting is part of the sale of work from the estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen at Christie’s in New York. In total, the auction is expected to bring in well over $1 billion.

Lot No. 8 in the sale, Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), was painted in 1888, and is a self-referential nod to his famous A Sunday on La Grande Jatte, which is in the permanent collection of the Art Institute of Chicago. (A larger version of Les Poseuses is a star of the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia.) Allen’s painting carried a presale estimate of $100 million.

The previous auction record for Seurat’s work was set almost a quarter-century ago, when his Paysage, l'Ile de la Grande-Jatte from 1884 sold in 1999 for $35.2 million at Sotheby’s in New York.

