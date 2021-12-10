Paul Harris, partner and portfolio manager, Harris Douglas Asset Management

FOCUS: North American and global stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

There has been some concern about the recent uptick in inflation to the highest level in quite some time, but the Fed believes this increase to be transitory, which is why they see no need to raise rates at present. COVID shutdowns had a significant impact on supply chains and labour availability, resulting in shortages of many critical items, such as semiconductors. The relatively quick economic rebound has exacerbated these problems. While inflation may remain at elevated levels as we head into 2022, we expect supply chains will adjust over the next year and be back in balance by the end of 2022. We continue to believe as the economy normalizes we will see slower growth (what happened to the roaring twenties call), lower inflation and higher savings rates. We continue to believe that technology, healthcare and healthcare technology, Financials (Canadian and U.S. banks) will continue to do well

TOP PICKS:

Paul Harris' Top Picks Paul Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Harris Douglas Asset Management, discusses his top picks: Visa, Walt Disney Co, and Check Point Software Technologies.

Visa (V NYSE)

Visa is like a tollbooth, when you use the card Visa gets .15 basis points per transaction. It processes over 65,000 transactions per second. Today, 17 trillion in consumer transactions still use cash and has good organic growth internationally. Visa still has growth in the business-to-business market especially with loyalty programs. We think we will see acceleration in revenue growth into the teens driven by 1) an improving macro backdrop; 2) successful competitive changes around pricing; 3) faster-than- anticipated consumer payment innovations such as mobile payments. Visa offers long-term secular-driven stocks especially benefiting from COVID as more people use less cash, and should provide solid organic growth with opportunities for margin expansion. Visa is expected to generate $16 billion in free cash flow in 2022.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS NYSE)

The Walt Disney Company, commonly known as Walt Disney or simply Disney, is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate. The purchase of the Fox assets along with the new streaming services make it one of the best competitors to Netflix. Disney film library is by far the best in the industry and spans all age groups. From its $60 billion in revenue 41 per cent comes from parks, 36.5 per cent from media and the remainder is consumer and studio entertainment. Disney is expected to generate $7 billion in FCF in 2022. Has high interest coverage and converts 85 per cent of its FCF to net income. Disney+ its new streaming services has grown rapidly and is a real competitor to Netflix. The parks business continues to show momentum as COVID subsides.

Check Point Software (CHKP NASD)

Is an Israeli software company that trades in New York. Check Point specialize in security, especially cyber security. The company trades at 18.8x earnings, has no debt and free cash flow growth. Cybersecurity is a growing area especially as we have become more digitized over the last year and cyber-attacks at the corporate and government have become more common.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND V NYSE Y Y Y DIS NYSE Y Y Y CHKP NASD Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: Dec. 24, 2020

Paul Harris' Past Picks Paul Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Harris Douglas Asset Management, discusses his past picks: Bank of America, Lockheed Martin, and Sienna Senior Living Inc.

Bank of America (BAC NYSE)

Then: $29.96

Now: $44.61

Return: 49%

Total Return: 52%

Lockheed Martin (LMT NYSE)

Then: $351.97

Now: $346.00

Return: -2%

Total Return: 1%

Sienna Senior Living (SIA TSX)

Then: $13.88

Now: $14.56

Return: 5%

Total Return: 12%

Total Return Average: 22%