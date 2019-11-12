(Bloomberg) -- Thrilled by the release of stolen Democratic emails in mid-2016, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort said he’d brief Donald Trump if WikiLeaks planned to publish more dirt in coming days, a witness said at the trial of Republican political operative Roger Stone.

Manafort “indicated he was going to be updating other people on the campaign, including the candidate,” the witness, deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, said on Tuesday.

The testimony came as federal prosecutors in Washington concluded their case that Stone, a close ally of Trump, lied to Congress about his communications with the campaign and WikiLeaks. Prosecutors called Gates, who has been cooperating with the government, to provide jurors with a glimpse of the campaign, recount Stone’s conversations and show his inside knowledge of what was coming.

The government rested its case on the fourth day of testimony.

Gates told jurors the campaign was “in a state of happiness” after WikiLeaks released its first trove of stolen emails in summer 2016. Afterward, he said he overhead a phone conversation between Manafort and Stone and listened as Stone said that “additional information would be coming out down the road.”

“Mr. Manafort thought that was great,” Gates testified, and said he would brief others, “including the candidate.”

Trump Call

Gates also testified to a phone conversation he witnessed between Trump and Stone while Gates was in a car with the candidate. Gates said Trump told him, after that conversation, that more documents damaging to the Hillary Clinton campaign would be coming.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller said this year in his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election that “the evidence does not establish that the President was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference.” But he pointed to possible motives for a cover-up, including Trump’s concern that advance notice of WikiLeaks’ releases “could be seen as criminal activity by the president, his campaign, or his family.”

Manafort is serving 7 1/2 years in prison for financial crimes. Gates, who has pleaded guilty, also testified against him at his trial last year. On Tuesday, Stone’s defense attorneys asked him only a few questions during cross examination.

The trial is set to resume Tuesday afternoon. The defense has given no indication yet on whether it will present any witnesses.

