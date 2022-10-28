(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the intended target of an intruder who beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer early Friday in their San Francisco home, a person familiar with the investigation said.

The assailant, identified by San Francisco police as David DePape, 42, confronted Paul Pelosi and shouted “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before attacking him, the person said.

Police were dispatched to the house for an “A-priority well-being check” in the early morning hours and found Paul Pelosi, 82, and an intruder struggling over a hammer, San Francisco police chief William Scott said. The man then struck Pelosi in the head and body before being subdued and arrested.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized with his injuries, the speaker’s office said.

DePape is in custody and will be charged with a variety of felonies, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, Scott said. He said the motive for the attack was still being investigated.

Nancy Pelosi, also 82, was under protection in Washington at the time but is now on the way to San Francisco, a person familiar with the matter said. As speaker, she is second in line to the presidency after Vice President Kamala Harris.

The attempted attack on the speaker highlights increased concern among lawmakers over risks to their safety in a bitterly contentious political environment.

“This heinous assault is yet another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric that is putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and Democratic institutions,” California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Those who are using their platforms to incite violence must be held to account.”

The assault took place less than two weeks before elections that will determine whether Democrats keep control of the House and Senate. Lawmakers have expressed concern over their personal safety following years of escalating threats against members of Congress that intensified after supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

There have been a number of other high-profile incidents, including two as recently as July. A man was arrested with a gun outside the home of Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington. Republican Representative Lee Zeldin of New York, who is running for governor, was attacked during a campaign event. Zeldin struggled with the man and others were able to help subdue him.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who has faced violent threats and a smashed window at her home, told the New York Times recently she wouldn’t be surprised if a lawmaker were killed.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that President Joe Biden called Nancy Pelosi after the attack and is praying for the “whole family.”

“The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected,” Jean-Pierre said.

Fellow lawmakers also expressed outrage over the attack.

“While the motive is still unknown we know where this kind of violence is sanctioned and modeled,” said Representative Jackie Speier of California.

Senior Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa wished Paul Pelosi well. “Violence is never okay,” he tweeted.

The Pelosi family home is located in Pacific Heights, a wealthy enclave of mansions overlooking San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Crime has been a major concern in San Francisco in recent months.

In June, city voters recalled then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who had come to office pledging progressive reforms of the criminal justice system as crime spiked. Mayor London Breed replaced him in July with one of Boudin’s most vocal detractors, Brooke Jenkins, a prosecutor.

City police department data at the time of Boudin’s ouster showed burglaries and homicides were actually decreasing from the same period last year, but high-profile smash-and-grab incidents, car thefts, homelessness and attacks on Asian Americans had left residents rattled.

Paul Pelosi has faced scrutiny in recent years over his stock trades, prompting calls for limits on securities trading by lawmakers and their family members. In May, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in California.

