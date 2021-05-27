(Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling on the Republican Party to avoid getting caught up in culture wars and to move beyond Donald Trump, saying the conservative movement won’t advance if it remains aligned with the former president and his acolytes.

Ryan is speaking Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute as part of its “Time for Choosing” speaker series on the future of the GOP and the conservative movement. While his prepared remarks show that he plans to praise the pre-pandemic economy achieved under Trump, he’ll argue that Trumpism is the wrong approach.

He also warns against candidates who try to mimic Trump’s particular political brand.

“Once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads,” Ryan plans to say. “And here’s one reality we have to face. If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere.”

Ryan’s comments come as Trump has continued to control the Republican Party since leaving office, thanks to overwhelming support among the party infrastructure. Trump plans to play a king-maker role supporting and opposing candidates in the 2022 midterm election races that will determine which party controls Congress, and he’s also holding out the prospect of running again in 2024.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday found that 85% of Republicans would prefer to see candidates who most agree with Trump, and 66% want to see him run again. Even so, when Democrats and independents are included, the result is that two thirds don’t want to see Trump run, 66% to 30%.

Asked to respond to Ryan’s comments, Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said, “Who is Paul Ryan?”

Ryan decided not to seek re-election in 2018, after his relationship with Trump soured. When Democrats won control of the House that year, Nancy Pelosi took over as speaker.

Ryan plans to call himself a “Reagan conservative” in his speech and say the GOP wins majorities by respecting voters and staying faithful to conservative principles.

“This was true even when the person leading our movement was as impressive, polished, and agreeable as they come,” Ryan plans to say referring to Reagan.

Conservatives have an opportunity to move beyond Trump’s style of politics because President Joe Biden met the county’s desire in the 2020 election for a “nice guy who would move to the center and depolarize our politics,” but instead he has pursued “leftist” policies, Ryan plans to say.

But Ryan is warning conservatives “not to get caught up in every little cultural battle” because some of the fights are “just creations of outrage peddlers, detached from reality” that distract from more important causes.

“Culture matters, yes, but our party must be defined by more than a tussle over the latest grievance or perceived slight,” Ryan plans to say. “We must not let them take priority over solutions – grounded in principle – to improve people’s lives.”

The “Time for Choosing” series features speeches from potential 2024 GOP candidates Mike Pence, the former vice president, in June 24 and former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in July 26. Other speakers later this year include Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

