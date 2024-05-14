(Bloomberg) -- The musician Marcus Mumford said he’d thought he’d be performing at a celebration of his favorite Disney movie, Robin Hood.

Paul Tudor Jones on the same stage Monday night pretended he was Keanu Reeves playing Neo in The Matrix.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, though, had no gimmick at the Robin Hood Foundation’s annual benefit at the Javits Center.

Politicians are “pretty boring,” she said before praising the organization that has helped New Yorkers living at or below the poverty line achieve better outcomes in public education and the criminal justice system, early child care and affordable housing.

“I’ll tell you what makes my life easier: This organization, Robin Hood,” Hochul said.

Hochul also singled out Jones, who, with a few other hedge fund pals, founded Robin Hood in the late 1980s, and wooed leaders from his industry and beyond as donors. On this night, they raised $68.5 million — a haul 6.5% higher than last year’s.

“I want to thank Paul Tudor Jones, who said, ‘We can do better,’ who said, ‘With the talent and yes, the resources of New Yorkers, we can make a profound difference,’” Hochul said.

The roster of talent and resources in the room included JPMorgan’s Kristin Lemkau, Saba Capital’s Boaz Weinstein, Greenlight’s David Einhorn, Tiger Global’s Chase Coleman, Diameter Capital’s Scott Goodwin and Jonathan Lewinsohn, Knicks legend Walt Frazier, Rangers hero Henrik Lundqvist and Robin Hood Chair Dina Powell McCormick.

Jones and Robin Hood’s chief executive, Richard Buery, focused the evening on the organization’s efforts in public education.

“The greatest city in the world needs the greatest schools in the world,” Buery said.

Over decades, Robin Hood has helped found charter schools in the city and created a school to train teachers, he said. Now it’s pledging to send every public school principal and superintendent to leadership training at the same institution, the Relay Graduate School of Education.

As for Jones performing the role of Neo, he didn’t stay in character for long. He eked out a line about “the matrix” of challenges New York City faces, and quipped he’d “tried the bullet dodging thing backstage. It literally threw my back out.”

Instead Jones talked about his own area of expertise, investing, specifically “old school Warren Buffett-style compounding,” he said. “Somewhere, somehow the multiplicative power of compound put you in this seat.”

Giving to improve New York City education has that same power, he continued. “It’s the educational equivalent of buying the first Apple IPO.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.