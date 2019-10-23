(Bloomberg) -- Paul Tudor Jones was at a gala Tuesday night for iMentor, working his way through a crowd thick with his people -- hedge fund managers including Dan Loeb, David Einhorn, Rob Pohly, John Lykouretzos -- when he stopped to take a question about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“He’s my man,” Jones, 65, the billionaire founder of Tudor Investment Corp., said of the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“I love Pete, I love Mayor Pete, because I think he would be the best administrator to run this country, and he’s got a compassionate heart.”

Buttigieg has emerged as a favorite of Silicon Valley, and a poll Monday had him closing in on Democratic leaders Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden among likely caucus goers in Iowa. That night he came to New York and received a standing ovation from the fashion and celebrity set at a gala for God’s Love We Deliver as he sat for dinner with Anna Wintour, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Kors and Marisa Tomei.

So will Pete be Wall Street’s pick?

‘Desperately Hoping’

Roberto Mignone, founder of Bridger Capital, isn’t so sure. “As a lifelong Republican, I’m desperately hoping we have a Democrat I can vote for,” Mignone said. “And yet I seem doomed.”

Jones, who has given to both Republicans and Democrats in the past, clarified the status of his support. “I’m not politically active at all,” he said. “But right now he’s getting me excited.”

He also got excited about volunteering with iMentor. The organization pairs adults with high school students for mentoring over several years, which takes place via email on its own platform and during face-to-face time.

“I signed up,” Jones told Michael Novogratz, describing how he’d mentored in the past, and “got a little burned. I realize I miss that boots on the ground, human connection so much.”

Blue Ridge

One of the main concerns of potential volunteers is having the time to do a good job. The idea of iMentor -- founded by John Griffin in 1999 -- was to create a structure that would be effective and efficient.

Griffin was three years into running his own hedge fund, Blue Ridge Capital, after starting out at Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. He had had been profoundly shaped by Robertson and found himself cast in the mentor role, emailing with a young person. He realized others like him might be able to do the same thing.

“Blue Ridge was an early investor in Amazon,” said Griffin, who was honored Tuesday along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “Everyone was imagining the potential of the internet. I could see the South Bronx from my office window, and I wondered how the internet could change the school systems."

The first mentor pairs were for a class of 49 students in the South Bronx. Now the program is in multiple cities and has involved more than 60,000 people.

“When they started, it was a challenge just to figure out how to get email addresses for the students,” Mignone said.

