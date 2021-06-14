Paul Tudor Jones Says Things Are ‘Bat Sh*t Crazy’ Right Now

(Bloomberg) -- Paul Tudor Jones says things are “bat sh*t crazy” right now with the Federal Reserve focused on unemployment while inflation and financial stability are growing concerns, juicing an economy that is already hot.

Economic orthodoxy has been “turned upside down,” the hedge fund manager said Monday in an interview on CNBC.

Jones said if the Fed says the U.S. economy is on the right path, “then I would go all in on the inflation trade, buy commodities, crypto and gold. If they course correct, you will get a taper tantrum and a sell off in fixed income and a correction in stocks.

If he was on the investment committee of a pension fund, Jones said he would “have as many inflation hedges on as I possibly could.”

Among his other comments:

He likes Bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier and he only has a defensive position in it

Story Link: Paul Tudor Jones Tells CNBC Things Are ‘Bat S Crazy’ Right Now

