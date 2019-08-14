(Bloomberg) -- Newly public InMode Ltd. surged Wednesday after naming of Paula Abdul as a brand ambassador for its alternatives to cosmetic surgery and strong second-quarter results.

Shares of the medical technology company soared 25% at 9:50 a.m. Eastern time even as the broader stock market sank. The Lake Forest, California-based company only came public market in a $14 IPO just last week, led by Barclays, UBS, Robert W. Baird and Canaccord Genuity.

The provider of medical technologies that focuses on minimally and non-invasive beauty treatments teamed up with the singer and actress, who said she uses InMode’s BodyTite and FaceTite technology as an alternative to traditional cosmetic surgery.

InMode reported second-quarter revenue of $38.8 million, a 55% increase from the year prior, with margins that increased. The company’s chief executive praised the results and said in a statement that the results “are consistent with both our reported expectations and the positive trends we are continuing to see in our business.”

