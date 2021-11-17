(Bloomberg) -- Wholesale decoupling by the U.S. and Chinese economies is impossible and mechanisms are needed to avoid partial decoupling that would lead to a crisis, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson.

“Wholesale financial decoupling is impossible, and partial decoupling is likely to make the United States, China and the world more susceptible to financial crises,” he said Thursday in a speech on the second day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

Separating from China would also weaken the U.S. as a global leader and hurt the competitiveness of American firms.

“We need my friend and successor, Secretary Janet Yellen, to continue her communication with Vice Premier Liu He aimed toward transparency, greater harmonization, and coordination of financial regulations and accounting principles.”

