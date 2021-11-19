Pawn Shop Chain Set to Break Mexico’s IPO Drought in February
(Bloomberg) -- A Mexican pawn shop operator said it plans to carry out the first initial public offering in the Latin American nation for 16 months.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
(Bloomberg) -- A Mexican pawn shop operator said it plans to carry out the first initial public offering in the Latin American nation for 16 months.
Credit Suisse Group AG completed Europe’s first commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation, according to lawyers involved in the deal, breaking into a market that’s more than doubled in the U.S.
China should be able to contain the economic impact of financial strains experienced by real-estate developers but needs to step-up fiscal support for its slowing economy, the International Monetary Fund said.
Some Chinese cities have relaxed rules for land sales after cash-strapped developers became reluctant to bid, threatening the biggest revenue earner for local governments.
Australian property prices have heavily outstripped pay gains over the past two decades, driving up household debt and suggesting the future strength of wages is key to the housing market’s outlook, CoreLogic Inc. says.
21h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Mexican pawn shop operator said it plans to carry out the first initial public offering in the Latin American nation for 16 months.
Tenedora de Acciones CM SAB, which operates stores under the name Casa Mazatlan, will offer ordinary shares in February, according to a filing to the Biva stock exchange, which was set up in 2018. It didn’t say how much it expects to raise.
The listing will mark the first IPO by a company in Mexico that is not a real-estate trust since Cox Energy America SAB listed in July 2017.
The lender has 2.9% of the pawn shop market in Mexico with 194 locations, plus 22 in Guatemala, according to a company presentation to investors. It reported 693 million pesos in revenues in the first nine months of the year with earnings before interests, taxes and depreciation of $87 million pesos.
Punto Casa de Bolsa, the brokerage that is part of billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s Grupo Elektra, and Intercam are bookrunners.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.