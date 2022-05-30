(Bloomberg) -- Top UK bosses are earning as much as they were before the pandemic after pay packages rebounded from a Covid-driven lull.

Overall pay for chief executive officers in the FTSE 100 rose to a median average of £3.6 million ($4.6 million) in 2021, according to research by Deloitte LLP. The revival in higher pay packages was spurred by an increase in annual bonuses and stronger incentives for staff.

In 2020, median pay for FTSE 100 bosses fell for a fourth consecutive year to £2.8 million following voluntary pay-cuts stemming from the pandemic. Annual bonus payouts were also significantly reduced, while companies aligned executive pensions with rates available to the rest of the workforce.

The FTSE 100 index rallied 14% to pre-pandemic levels last year, prompting a recovery in executive pay. While wages have reached a similar level to those seen in 2018, they remain below a high of more than £4 million in 2017.

Stephen Cahill, vice chairman at Deloitte, said bosses are unlikely to witness a similar jump in wages this year. “With rising costs of living and an uncertain geopolitical environment, the year ahead could be more challenging,” Cahill said.

