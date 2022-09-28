(Bloomberg) -- The lucrative off-season for women’s professional basketball players, when they make the bulk of their income, has dried up this year due to a mix of geopolitical tensions, currency fluctuation and Covid lockdowns.

During the regular season, US Women’s National Basketball Association players earn an average of $130,000 each year -- far less than the multimillion-dollar contracts nabbed by their male counterparts. That pay gap sends about half the league’s 144 players overseas for most of the year, where they can supplement their earnings -- sometimes by $1 million dollars while being jetted around on private planes and indulging in a luxe life sponsored by Russian oligarchs.

That situation is untenable now in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Countries like China and South Korea are also closed to WNBA players. These restrictions are driving down the remaining European salaries, which are already being battered down by inflation and secondary effects from the war in Ukraine.

China, which paid mid- and top-tiered players $50,000 to $200,000 a month for around four months, is banning its women’s leagues from using American players for a third-straight year.

“The moment China ceased to be an option the market immediately depressed,” said Allison Galer, founder and president of Disrupt the Game, a talent agency.

Mike Cound, president and owner of Cound Group Global, said China is closed to American players due to Covid restrictions. Heated Sino-American relations also make it hard for the players to get work visas in time to compete there.

South Korea is similarly closed to Americans due to Covid restrictions and lower demand for foreign talent, Cound said.

Turkey has emerged as the leading destination for players looking to train in the off-season. The Turkish league’s Fenerbahçe team will host a number of top-tier players this year, including Breanna Stewart, runner-up for the WNBA’s most valuable player last season. The Atlanta Dream’s Tiffany Hayes will play again for Mersin, along with Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray, who just led her team to the WNBA championship, and the Connecticut Sun’s DeWanna Bonner.

While Hayes said top players can still make a “high six figures,” most of the salaries being paid by Turkish teams are a fraction of what they used to be. Even so, it wasn’t a question for her whether to go abroad this year for training and supplemental income.

“It’s not like we don’t put the work in like the men do,” she said in an interview. “The gap is just crazy to me.”

Income Inequality

The median NBA player salary is a little more than $4.3 million for a season spanning eight months, according to ESPN. The WNBA season lasts around four months, and the average base salary is about $130,000 with a max salary of about $228,000. The best players can make up to $700,000 a year through bonuses and sponsorships, according to the WNBA.

TV viewership for the WNBA is growing, but it still pales in comparison to the men’s league. The WNBA averaged 379,000 viewers last season, compared with 1.6 million for NBA games.

Cound said a women’s salary in Turkey a few years ago could top out at around $800,000. Now, that number is closer to $350,000 or $400,000. Boris Lelchitski, chief executive officer of Sports International Group, another talent agency, has seen a 30% to 40% reduction in overseas salaries from previous years.

Now that many teams with the deepest pockets -- Russia’s Ekaterinburg and the Chinese teams -- are off the table, the next best teams don’t have to haggle as hard for premier players.

“This is driving the market down because the top teams outside of Russia don’t have to pay as much to get the best player or a good player,” Lelchitski said. “They don’t want to negotiate against themselves.”

Second-tier teams are struggling to even fill their bench as the war in Ukraine raises food and energy prices across Europe.

“There’s so many things coming out of Ukraine that people all over Europe are getting hit with,” Cound said. “That includes Spain, France, Turkey. So all these teams are having economic problems to pay their salaries.”

The Turkish lira has also depreciated around 28% against the dollar this year as of Tuesday, making it tougher for the teams to pay up.

The WNBA didn’t discourage players from going overseas this year, not even to Russia, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in an interview. Cound said he knows a couple players who are still going to Russia.

“Players are going to make the best decision for themselves,” Engelbert said.

Some top players do opt to stay home. A handful of players score marketing roles for the league in the off-season, and a couple of others -- such as the Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker -- land broadcasting deals, Engelbert said.

