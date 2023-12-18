(Bloomberg) -- The pay gap between chief executive officers of Britain’s biggest listed companies and their staff widened last year, even as wages rose for most workers.

The CEOs of companies included in the FTSE 350 index earned 57 times more than the median employee last year, up from 56 times in 2021, according to data from the High Pay Centre think tank. A third of those bosses made 100 times more than staff, who are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

The gap was wider on the benchmark FTSE 100. Grocers Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc were in the top ten companies with the biggest discrepancies. The chief executive of storage firm Safestore Plc received 300 times the level of pay that staff got.

The report comes as calls mount for UK CEOs to earn more to compete with rival exchanges. Earlier this year, the London Stock Exchange’s Julia Hoggett said companies were finding it hard to attract and retain talent because of the lower rewards on offer than in the US.

Companies listed in London with more than 250 staff must disclose the pay ratio between the CEO and employees. Those with the lowest paid workers were retailers JD Sports Fashion Plc and WH Smith Plc as well as pub chain Mitchells & Butlers Plc, according to the report.

In the first year of the pandemic, the disparity lessened as bosses gave up rewards to show solidarity, according to Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre. But pay gaps have returned to pre-Covid levels in the last two years, he said.

