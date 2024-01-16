(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK breaking news team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories. Sign up here to get The London Rush delivered directly to your inbox very soon.

Pay growth cooled sharply, again. And at one of the fastest paces on record. The pound slipped briefly on the news and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt didn’t miss the chance to point out that real wages have now grown for the fifth month in a row. The news is a “double-edged sword,” knight of the Markets Today blog Sam Unsted says further down.

What’s your take? Ping me on X, LinkedIn or drop me an email at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net.

What We’re Watching

Older but wiser? Kristo Käärmann, who runs payments firm Wise, is back from his three-month sabbatical and nudged up the firm’s income guidance for the year. Markets, however, seemed unimpressed — shares dipped 3.4%.

Ocado said shoppers are buying more groceries at its online joint venture with M&S as it seeks to convince consumers it offers value for money. Shares popped nearly 7% this morning (after having fallen 23% in the first two weeks of the year).

Vodafone has struck an agreement with Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion over the next decade to develop a range of businesses including AI, digital payments and the Internet of Things.

Dealmakers gonna make deals. We got a double-whammy of tie-ups between M&A firms this morning, with mid-cap brokers Panmure Gordon and Liberum merging and General Atlantic buying London-based sustainable infrastructure investor Actis.

Global Catch-Up

Trump trounces Republican rivals and advances toward a Biden rematch.

Chinese banks tighten curbs on Russia after the US authorized secondary sanctions on overseas financial firms.

Apple plans to remove a blood-oxygen feature from its smartwatches to get around a US ban.

Markets Today: Wage Growth

Here’s your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog:

Wage growth in the UK is slowing and, as ever, that’s a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, this will be good news for the Bank of England as it scours for signs of softness in the country’s jobs market. Private surveys and profit warnings from recruitment companies recently had already hinted at this. If inflation plays ball, then rate cuts are going to be on the table and that’ll help out household finances.

Yet lower wages, really obviously, means your pay growth isn’t going to be as good as that slack emerges. And real wage growth has only just returned for people in the UK, so that’s a bummer. I guess you really can’t have it all...

— Sam Unsted

Check Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog for updates all day.

What’s Next

Fresh inflation figures will likely show a further slowdown in price rises tomorrow, to 3.8% in December from 3.9% the month before. The numbers — if they indeed pan out as expected — would show that Britain is shedding its status as having the worst inflation problem in the G-7.

Education publisher Pearson, William Hill-owner 888, and miner Antofagasta are among the companies set to report results at 7 a.m.

Pub Quiz

A total 236 of memorabilia from the hit HBO series Succession were auctioned last weekend. Among the items sold were Kendall Roy’s brown sneakers (“Hey Buddha, nice Tom Fords!”). But which of the following fetched the highest price?

The “ludicrously capacious” Burberry bag Notecards with Roman Roy's undelivered eulogy for his father Lukas Matsson’s vape device

--With assistance from Gabriela Mello.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.