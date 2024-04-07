(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc could face shareholder dissent over plans to double pay for its chief executive officer, the UK’s Sunday Times reported.

David Schwimmer, the American former Goldman Sachs banker who has run LSEG since 2018, is in line to see his compensation more than double to £13.2 million ($16.7 million) from £6.3 million, according to the newspaper.

The exchange operator argues that the increase is justified because it needs to compete globally for top talent. LSEG holds its annual general meeting on April 25.

Glass Lewis, which advises major institutional investors, has suggested voting against Schwimmer’s pay package because of concerns about the bonus elements, according to the Times.

Glass Lewis calculated that Schwimmer’s short-term bonus potential will rise to £4.1 million from £2.25 million, and his long-term bonus opportunity to £7.5 million from £3 million. It argued that the pay rise should be phased in over a number of years.

William Vereker, the City veteran who chairs LSEG’s remuneration committee, told Glass Lewis the company found shareholders supported the pay rise, based on consultations with nearly 100 investors representing almost 80% of the voting rights.

Rival firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is supporting the pay rise, alongside a warning that it is “significant and unusual in the UK market,” the newspaper said.

Separately, both Glass Lewis and ISS have urged big shareholders to vote against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca’s plan to boost the pay of chief executive Pascal Soriot, 64, to a possible £18.5 million from £16.9 million. The company’s annual general meeting is on April 11.

