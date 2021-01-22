(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. has spent 70 billion pounds ($96 billion) subsidizing the earnings of people unable to work because of the coronavirus pandemic. In December alone, payments to furloughed employees jumped to 4.7 billion pounds, a figure that is set to rise significantly in January with the country once again in lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19. The spiraling cost of supporting the economy through the crisis pushed government borrowing well above a quarter of a trillion pounds in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

