(Bloomberg) -- Paycor HCM Inc., a human-resources software company, acquired naming rights to the Cincinnati Bengals’ football stadium.

The complex, formerly known as Paul Brown Stadium after the team’s founder and first head coach, is being renamed Paycor Stadium under a 16-year deal, the Bengals said on Tuesday. Financial details weren’t disclosed. The stadium is owned by Hamilton County and a portion of the proceeds may go to the local community.

Paycor has been based in Cincinnati for more than three decades. Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in a statement that it was “important” to find a naming partner that aligned with the team’s brand -- heralding the firm that completed an initial public offering last year as a “local company on the rise.”

The Bengals finished 10-7 last season, their first winning record since 2015, and narrowly lost the Super Bowl.

Paul Brown Stadium was one of just three National Football League stadiums that didn’t have a corporate sponsor last season. Soldier Field in Chicago and Lambeau Field in Green Bay are the others.

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to,” said Mike Brown, son of Paul Brown and the team’s owner. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

In addition to the name change, the stadium will get a face lift with renovations that could include a live sports betting club, a night club and standing room decks and drinking rails, at the expense of fewer general admission seats, according to an early version of a master plan provided by a spokesperson for Hamilton County.

