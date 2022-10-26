(Bloomberg) -- The share of US families struggling to pay everyday bills rose to a fresh record this month, underscoring the toll of inflation on budgets with only two weeks to go until the midterm elections.

Almost 41% of households said it has been somewhat or very difficult to cover usual household expenses in the latest US Census Bureau household survey, the highest since the question was first asked in August 2020.

The share is even higher in three battleground states of the upcoming election -- Nevada, Arizona and Georgia -- adding pressure to Democrats trying to pick up Senate seats and hold onto their razor-thin majority.

The poll implies that more than 94 million families are struggling to pay bills, an increase of almost 25 million from the start of the year.

The South and Mountain states have experienced the strongest inflation in the country this year, with metros of Phoenix and Atlanta consistently ranked among cities with the biggest increases in consumer prices.

In Arizona and Nevada, monthly costs for households have surged about $870 compared with the start of 2021, according to data from the US Congress Joint Economic Committee. Prices for transportation, energy, food and shelter all soared, adding thousands of dollars to annual budgets.

The Census survey, conducted from Oct. 5 to Oct. 17, also showed a record share of households reporting having difficulties paying the bills in the country’s largest metros. Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Riverside, California, experienced a significant uptick compared with the September poll.

