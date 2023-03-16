(Bloomberg) -- Motive Partners, the fintech-focused private equity firm, is in talks to buy payments-software provider ACI Worldwide Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Motive has been seeking financing in recent weeks for a potential deal for ACI, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No deal has been finalized and it’s possible that discussions could fall through, especially given the recent volatility in the banking and finance markets, the people added. ACI could also opt to sell to a different party.

Representatives for Motive and ACI declined to comment.

ACI rose 2.9% to $23.35 at 3:09 p.m. in New York trading Thursday, giving it a market value of about $2.5 billion.

ACI, which has long been a takeover target, is working with a financial adviser to field takeover interest, Bloomberg News reported in January. The company offers a range of payments services to banks, merchants and other customers, including a platform for handling in-store transactions and fraud-detection services, according to its website.

Take-private deals have had a comeback this week, including some transactions that had been simmering for some time. Qualtrics International Inc., Univar Solutions Inc., Cvent Holding Corp. and Momentive Global Inc. all announced they were being acquired by financial sponsors.

Led by Managing Partner Rob Heyvaert and Chairman Jeff Yabuki, Motive invests across technology-enabled financial and business services in North America and Europe. Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive Blythe Masters is a founding partner of the firm.

Apollo Global Management Inc. announced a strategic and financial partnership with Motive in 2021.

Motive was part of the investment group that invested in the take-private of financial data company Dun & Bradstreet in 2019.

--With assistance from Dinesh Nair.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.