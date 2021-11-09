(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group faces its biggest payment test yet Wednesday with coupon payments due on three dollar bonds, while a report said that China is considering rule changes to make it easier for developers to sell debt.

Investors are waiting to see if the embattled property firm makes interest payments totaling $148.1 million for three bonds before the end of 30-day grace periods. China meanwhile may ease rules on domestic debt issuance, Securities Times reported, and Evergrande’s electric-vehicle unit sold shares at a discount.

Borrowing costs continue to soar for junk-rated firms and even high-quality borrowers, which are suffering their worst selloff in about seven months. A Bloomberg total return index for the high-yield market had dropped 11 of the last 12 trading days through Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg index, putting yields at 24.6%. Evergrande’s 8.75% note maturing in 2025 has fallen four straight sessions, cutting its price to about 24 cents on the dollar Tuesday. The firm’s stock has plunged 85% this year.

Evergrande Faces Payment Test as Grace Periods End (8:20 a.m. HK)

Evergrande is facing its biggest payment test since signs of a liquidity crisis emerged at the firm five months ago.

Investors are waiting to see if the embattled developer makes coupon payments totaling $148.1 million for three dollar bonds before the end of 30-day grace periods Wednesday. Evergrande missed the initial interest deadlines last month, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

The due date looms as credit-market stress spreads beyond China’s junk-rated builders. Higher-quality dollar bonds are suffering their worst selloff in months, as investors grow increasingly concerned about the impact on larger property firms and the broader economy.

While there’s been no indication that Evergrande will miss the payment, any such development could also trigger cross-default clauses among the builder’s $19.2 billion of outstanding dollar notes and give creditors more room to negotiate.

Developer CIFI Plans Rights Issue After Bond Market Shuts (8:15 a.m. HK)

With the bond market all but closed for China’s embattled real-estate industry, one developer is tapping shareholders for fresh capital to weather the storm.

The planned rights issue from Hong Kong-listed CIFI Holdings Group Co. offers a potential funding roadmap for Chinese property companies with highly concentrated ownership. CIFI, led by Chairman Lin Zhong, is seeking to raise up to HK$1.68 billion ($216 million), according to a filing Tuesday.

Rules for China Developers to Issue Bonds May Be Eased: Report (8 a.m. HK)

Relevant policies for real estate enterprises to issue domestic bonds may be loosened, with developers expected to kick off issuance in the interbank market in the near future, the official Shenzhen-based Securities Times says in a front-page report, citing unidentified bond market sources.

Note: Some Chinese Property Developers Plan Interbank Bond Sale: News

The convening of the symposium this week means that authorities may ease the control on bond issuance by developers: report

Evergrande NEV to Raise HK$500m in Stock at Discount (8:10 a.m. HK)

China Evergrande New Vehicle Group entered an agreement to place 174.8 million new shares at HK$2.86 apiece in a top-up placement, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The sale would raise about HK$500 million ($64 million).

The offer price represents about a 20% discount to the last close of HK$3.57 in Hong Kong.

China Developer Kaisa Cut Deeper Into Junk as Deadlines Loom (4:29 p.m. HK)

Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.’s credit rating was cut further into junk territory by Fitch Ratings, which cited increasing risks that the company could default on dollar bonds.

Kaisa’s long-term issuer default rating was downgraded two steps to CCC- from CCC+. Its notes fell further Tuesday, with a $400 million security due Dec. 7 indicated at distressed levels of about 44 cents on the dollar.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.