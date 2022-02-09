(Bloomberg) -- Payments firm Marqeta Inc. named Visa Inc.’s Mike Milotich as its chief financial officer and said it expects to post fourth-quarter net revenue that surpasses a previous forecast.

Milotich will become CFO on February 22 and take over for Tripp Faix, who is stepping down to spend more time with family, Marqeta said Wednesday in a statement. The Oakland, California-based company also said it’s experienced “higher-than-expected processing volumes” and probably outperformed its previously announced fourth-quarter guidance, without giving exact figures.

Payment companies including Visa and Mastercard Inc. have seen spending soar in recent months. Marqeta issued guidance in November for fourth-quarter net revenue as high as $139 million and a loss of as much as $10 million. It now expects to outperform both forecasts. An earnings announcement is set for March 9.

Milotich was most recently the senior vice president of investor relations and corporate finance at Visa, and has also worked at American Express Co. and PayPal Holdings Inc. Faix will work as an adviser until the end of March to help with the transition and he’ll participate on the earnings call that month, according to the statement.

“After a thorough executive search, it was clear that Mike’s deep payments experience makes him an excellent fit for Marqeta,” Jason Gardner, Marqeta’s founder and chief executive officer, said in the statement. “I want to thank Tripp for his tireless dedication to Marqeta and the instrumental role he had in putting a corporate foundation in place that guided us through our IPO and two major private fundraising rounds.”

Marqeta shares gained 6.1% to $11.12 Wednesday in regular New York trading. They are still down around 59% since the firm first sold shares at $27 apiece in June 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.