(Bloomberg) -- Payment processing company Cielo SA is pulling off an unlikely comeback after four years of declines, as the deep pockets of its principal backers allow it to ride out the surge in Brazilian interest rates this year.

Shares in the Barueri, Sao Paulo-based company have more than doubled in 2022, leading gains on the nation’s benchmark Ibovespa equity index, as it recovers market share from rivals such as StoneCo Ltd and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Cielo, which is controlled by Brazilian banking behemoths Banco do Brasil SA and Banco Bradesco SA, posted much better-than-expected profits for the second quarter and had analysts including Banco Santander Brasil SA’s Henrique Navarro turning bullish for the first time in years. Santander has gone from underperform to outperform on the stock in the space of just over a month.

“There’s now a virtuous scenario for Cielo,” Navarro said in an interview last week. He was the first analyst to downgrade Cielo to sell after it peaked around 2015. Since then, the stock has erased as much as 81 billion reais ($16 billion) in market value and closed at a record low last December.

Cielo used to rank as one of the most valuable financial companies in Brazil, thanks to a combination of selling payment technology to businesses across the country, but also by offering them account receivable-backed lending. That was put in check after a slew of new companies descended on the sector offering merchants lower fees.

Now, after Brazil’s benchmark interest rate surged to near 14% from 2% less than two years ago, those newcomers are having a hard time accessing the cheap capital they need to provide loans, meaning Cielo, thanks to its banking-giant parents, gained an upper hand.

“The funding question gave Cielo an edge, while peers also struggled with operating woes recently,” said Marcos Peixoto, a Sao Paulo-based portfolio manager at XP Asset Management and holder of Cielo shares. “An improved competitive landscape led us to build a long position.”

Even after the recent rebound, shares trade at about 8 times the expected 2023 earnings, an attractive multiple, according to Peixoto.

Money managers that boosted Cielo holdings in the first four months of the year included BW Gestao de Investimentos, Ibiuna Investimentos and Norte Asset Management, Bloomberg data show.

While there might be room for additional gains in the short term, Cielo will need to overcome challenges including expectations of tepid economic growth in Latin America’s largest economy next year and a reversal of the monetary policy at some point -- which could lead to fiercer competition again, Navarro says.

Another lingering debate is what controllers might decide to do with the company in the near term. Over the past year, local media reported that Banco do Brasil and Bradesco were mulling taking the firm private.

Before that, the company should reap gains even from the digital payment system Pix, introduced in Brazil in November 2020 and allowing fast, free smartphone transfers. Originally seen as bad for the sector, Pix could be actually helping card volumes as transactions using cash decline, according to Itau BBA Securities analyst Pedro Leduc.

“Pix created a lot of noise among investors in this sector, saying it would be the end of credit cards and card readers. But it’s not what happened,” Leduc said.

