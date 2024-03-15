(Bloomberg) -- Zilch Technology Ltd. is close to becoming profitable and is looking to pursue an initial public offering next year, according to its Chief Executive Officer Philip Belamant.

The British buy-now-pay-later platform expects to turn cashflow positive “within months” and be profitable on a monthly basis as soon as its next financial year, which starts in April, Belamant said in an interview on the sidelines of Citigroup Inc.’s DisrupTech conference in London.

While Zilch has held discussions with Nasdaq Inc., the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, it hasn’t settled on an IPO venue, he said.

Belamant is helping to steer Innovate Finance’s Unicorn Council of fintech leaders that’s lobbying for ways to make the UK a hub for financial innovation, including by considering reforms to local listing procedures.

“We’re looking at the rules and ways around listed companies on LSE to give it a real chance,” Belamant said. “There are problems. Liquidity is a big problem.”

Zilch serves about four million customers, who are able to take out credit and repay in installments over six weeks. The company is diversifying by opening its advertising sales platform to third parties and is exploring longer-term loans. It was valued at $2 billion in a Series C funding round in 2022.

