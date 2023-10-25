(Bloomberg) -- For signs of whether central banks’ efforts to contain inflation are working, look no further than the slump in payments stocks this week.

France’s Worldline SA cut its outlook on Wednesday and plummeted about 60% on Wednesday, dragging Adyen NV and Nexi SpA down with it. The moves came just one day after newly-listed CAB Payments Holdings Plc plunged 72% in London after reducing its revenue guidance, making it the world’s worst major initial public offering this year.

Once the domain of the biggest global banks, payments companies became a darling of private equity and stock market investors over the past decade as the sector expanded into everything from providing card-readers at store checkouts to apps that allow everyday customers to split bills to the plumbing behind billions of transactions a year for global blue-chip companies.

But as central banks around the world have ratcheted up benchmark interest rates in their fight to contain inflation, the breakneck growth of the industry is coming to a halt.

“This is the first time in a long time we anticipate a slowdown in global payments,” said Kunal Jhanji, who leads the payments work for Boston Consulting Group in the UK. “In general, the macroeconomic headwinds will hit payments organizations.”

The moves this week have already erased nearly $12 billion of market value for seven of the world’s biggest payment players by midday Wednesday in New York. That brought the year’s slump to around $80 billion at that time.

Worldline, which can trace its roots back to the 1970s, has grown to become one of the world’s largest payment players with roughly 18,000 employees. More recently, investors have grown concerned that challengers such as Stripe Inc. or Adyen have begun stealing market share from the payments giant.

Then, in August, Adyen shocked markets warned investors that pricing competition, higher inflation and interest rates stunted revenue growth in the first half of the year. The move wiped more than $20 billion off the company’s market value and gave investors pause about the broader payments space.

“Adyen’s profit warning sparked worries that pricing could be under pressure due to competition,” said David Vignon, vice president equity research at Stifel.

Worldline’s latest warning added to the existing gloom around global payments firms such as Block Inc., which slumped 8% on Wednesday, and PayPal Holdings Inc., which sank to a six-year low. Investors have shaved more than $300 billion off PayPal’s market capitalization in the last two years alone as they worry about the company’s recovery in the aftermath of a pandemic-era boom in online spending.

“PayPal has big e-commerce exposure and that’s where Worldline is focused,” Dan Dolev, an analyst at Mizuho Securities, said in an interview. “Both Square and PayPal are in the penalty box. When you’re in the penalty box, every piece of bad news becomes really bad.”

Indeed, the biggest US banks in recent weeks have said the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tamp down on higher prices seem to be working based on their cardholder data. Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said the company had seen customers’ spending on debit and credit cards jump 8% in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year earlier, but such growth slowed to as little as 4% for the months of September and October.

“Frankly, the Fed has won the battle of the American consumer — they are slowing down,” Moynihan said in a Bloomberg Television interview earlier this month. “And the question is what happens next.”

Unique Woes

To be sure, Worldline faces some unique woes. In some cases, investors are assessing whether the company’s warnings are idiosyncratic issues or signs of wider turbulence in the sector.

For instance, the company said it has curtailed relationships with some merchants to lower its risk of cybercrime and fraud, a move that the payments provider said will cost it as much as €130 million in revenue.

That comes after German financial watchdog Bafin imposed severe restrictions on a Worldline entity in the country for failing to take action against fraudsters who use the firm to process credit card transactions.. In an earnings presentation Wednesday, the termination of some client relationships in Germany — the firm’s largest market — was described as one of the “lowlights” of the quarter.

It wasn’t the first time that German regulators had shown a propensity to crack down on payments companies. Unzer, for example, was once a high-flying player in the space and when the private equity giant KKR bought it in 2019, it was touted as “one of the fastest-growing full service payment providers in Europe.”

Last year, German regulators fined Unzer citing weak anti-money laundering controls that exposed the firm to abuse by organized crime. KKR ultimately had to hand over the embattled firm to creditors.

Adding to the challenge, Germany is facing a possible recession, leading executives on Wednesday to warn investors that consumers there were starting to allocate more of their spending to essentials, crimping the amount of sales it processes for retailers.

“They have specifically pointed to intensifying macro headwinds specifically in Germany,” Sanjay Sakhrani, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said in a note to clients. “Many times mix impacts and geo concentrations can drive outsized impacts at specific players and may not be entirely be representative of impacts at other companies.”

Worldline Chief Executive Officer Gilles Grapinet said in a Wednesday interview with French daily Les Echos that he believes the stock’s slump on Wednesday is “uncorrelated” to the firm’s fundamentals. The firm’s shares were up 3.9% at 1:51 p.m. in Paris on Thursday.

British Contrasts

In London, CAB’s rise and fall has been particularly swift. The business-to-business payments firm was one of the few IPOs in the city this year when it joined the market in July.

Just over three months later, the firm said a number of changes to the market conditions in some of its key currency corridors, such as a mandate for West African firms to use local banks rather than intermediaries, prompted a sharp reduction in its revenue guidance for the year.

“In a nutshell, management’s reputation is in tatters,” Liberum analyst Nick Anderson wrote in a note to clients. “While we think the underlying business has a strong proposition with a large market, management’s inability to foresee events and guide is a major concern.”

The payments sector has been ripe for dealmaking over the past few years and acquisitions in the space are widely regarded as some of the biggest successes for private equity funds.

Scale is important for industry players, which typically collect a small fee from merchants every time a consumer uses a card at checkout. That’s why it was so lucrative for private equity funds to buy payment platforms and grow them through debt-fueled acquisitions.

A bevy of companies are still weighing potential stake sales or further consolidation in the space.

Barclays Plc is considering the sale of a stake in its merchant-acquiring business in the UK as part of efforts to boost its lagging share price, while the private equity firm GTCR LLC is in the process of buying a majority stake in Worldpay, in a deal that valued the target at $18.5 billion.

Plunging share prices could lead some investors to weigh an acquisition. That said, payment firms such as Nexi are still partly owned by private equity firms including Hellman & Friedman, which probably wouldn’t want to exit their investment at an even lower prices. Bloomberg has previously reported that CVC Capital Partners was considering a bid for the Italian provider.

“The business itself overall is very good,” Barclays CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan told analysts on a conference call this week. “There’s a broader strategic question for us, which other banks have faced, which is it’s a very technology-driven business. What is your competitive advantage in this?”

(Adds BaFin intervention in 16th paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.