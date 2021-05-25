Paymentus Said to Price IPO at Top of Range, as Does Flywire

(Bloomberg) -- Paymentus Holdings Inc. priced an initial public offering at the top of a marketed range, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because it wasn’t public yet.

The company was offering 10 million shares for $19 to $21 each, seeking to raise as much as $210 million.

A representative for the company, based in Redmond, Washington, declined to comment.

A second payments technology company, Flywire Corp., upsized its IPO and then also priced the shares at the top of the marketed range, according to a statement. Boston-based Flywire sold more than 10.4 million shares Tuesday for $24 a piece, raising $251 million.

Flywire’s offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. Its shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FLYW.

The Paymentus offering was led by the same four banks. Its shares are set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAY.

