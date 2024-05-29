(Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc., the first large financial company to roll out a stablecoin, is adding its PayPal USD token to the Solana blockchain that is popular with issuers of memecoins.

The online payments company launched PYUSD on the Ethereum blockchain in August and later added the dollar-pegged currency to its Venmo peer-to-peer payments service in September.

Solana’s speed and low transaction fees drew PayPal to the blockchain, according to Jose Fernandez da Ponte, senior vice president of the San Jose, Calif.-based company’s blockchain, cryptocurrency and digital currency group. Solana currently measures at 1,423 transactions per second (tps), according to blockchain data tracker SolanaFM. Ethereum processes around 12 to 15 transactions per second, according to data provider Chainspect.

Trading volume over Solana’s blockchain has reached the highest in more than two years, with memecoins such as Slerf, Boom of Meme, Snap and Dogwifhat leading activity on decentralized exchanges, according to data compiled by CoinMarketCap and DEX Screener.

“If you are in the retail space, you need to be able to sustain at least 1,000 transactions per second,” Fernandez da Ponte said. He added that even though Ethereum does not have a high tps, the company chose it for its familiarity to customers and its usefulness in processing high-value transactions.

PYUSD, which is issued by Paxos Trust Company, currently has a market capitalization of almost $400 million, according to CoinMarketCap. In comparison, Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, has a market cap of more than $111 billion. Fernandez da Ponte said PYUSD activity mainly occurs on crypto exchanges and in decentralized finance, but that PayPal is looking expand its use in retail payments as well as in emerging markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa. In April, the company enabled customers of its Xoom cross-border money transfer service to send funds abroad using dollars converted from PYUSD.

But PayPal’s path to a stablecoin hasn’t always been smooth. The company paused its stablecoin effort in February 2023 amid crypto regulatory scrutiny and received a subpoena in November from the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s division of enforcement in relation to its stablecoin work.

“They requested some information,” Fernandez da Ponte said. “We are collaborating with them and providing them with that information.”

Solana has faced its own setbacks, including technical issues that caused network slowdowns and outages. Fernandez da Ponte said that PayPal is confident that Solana is stable and that users can switch to Ethereum in the event of an outage. He said PayPal will likely add PYUSD to more blockchains in the future.

“The intention of the stablecoin from the very beginning has always been to be multi-chain, so we’ll continue to evaluate others,” he said.

Sheraz Shere, general manager of payments at the Solana Foundation, said network improvements have been made to address Solana’s technical issues. “It seems like in general, it’s a thing of the past,” he said.

The most recent outage occurred in February and lasted for five hours, according to data tracker Solana Status.

Shere said PayPal’s stablecoin foray shows how traditional payments companies are becoming increasingly drawn to digital assets and pointed to Stripe Inc.’s decision in April to enable online stablecoin payments for merchants using its services.

“It really does feel like the fintechs are starting to creep in and I think stablecoins are the product-market fit that a lot of people in blockchain have been waiting for,” he said.

