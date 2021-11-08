(Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. shares surged as much as 6.5% in extended trading on an announced deal with Amazon.come Inc., even after the payments giant trimmed its full-year forecast for revenue and profit.

PayPal inked an agreement with Amazon.com to allow PayPal’s Venmo wallets to be accepted on the e-commerce giant’s website, according to a statement Monday announcing third-quarter earnings.

“We’re thrilled that we are teaming up with Amazon to enable customers in the U.S. to pay with Venmo at checkout,” Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said in the statement. “Our third-quarter results show solid growth on top of a record year.”

PayPal cut its guidance after its former parent company EBay Inc. accelerated a shift away from the payments giant. Volume tied to EBay’s marketplace declined 45% in the third quarter, a bigger drop than in the prior period. That weighed on overall payments volume, which climbed just 26% to $310 billion, a smaller increase than analysts anticipated. Volume on Venmo jumped 36% to $60 billion in the third quarter, a smaller increase than analysts expected.

PayPal now expects revenue to climb just 18% to $25.3 billion to $25.4 billion for the year; the company had previously forecast a 20% jump. Total payments volume is now forecast to increase by as much as 34% while adjusted earnings per share is expected to rise 19% to $4.60.

PayPal shares rose as high as $244.38 in extended New York trading after closing at $229.42. The stock had gained about 2% this year as of the close of regular trading.

PayPal stood by its previous forecast for adding net new users to its many platforms, noting that figure should climb by approximately 55 million for the year.

The company has previously said it hopes to become the next global super app, or a digital ecosystem that blends social media, commerce and banking. In the third quarter, PayPal added a high-yield savings account and shopping features as part of its push to get users to spend more time in its app.

PayPal announced during the period that it isn’t pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc., ending days of speculation over a potential $45 billion deal between the two companies. With Pinterest’s visual-search and scrapbooking platform, PayPal could have gained more data about the products consumers are buying.

