(Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. named Alex Chriss chief executive officer, tapping a longtime fintech executive to lead the beleaguered payments giant.

Chriss, who led Intuit Inc.’s QuickBooks business, will start in the new role on Sept. 27, according to a statement Monday. He replaces Dan Schulman, who will stay on as a director.

Chriss is taking the reins of a company that was once a pandemic darling, as activity on the company’s platforms swelled when consumers were stuck at home and turned to online shopping in droves. Now, though, it’s contending with a slowdown in growth and the stock has plummeted.

“Mr. Chriss will be inheriting a challenged but not un-fixable story,” Dan Dolev, an analyst at Mizuho Securities USA, said in a note to clients.

The company said earlier this year that Schulman, 65, would retire in coming months. He will remain on the board until its next annual shareholder meeting in May.

With Chriss, PayPal’s board is turning to an executive with a history of dealmaking and a focus on providing technology to small businesses. He led Intuit’s $12 billion acquisition of the email marketing firm Mailchimp in 2021, a move that bolstered Intuit’s offerings for businesses looking for ways to reach and serve customers online.

PayPal’s stock rose 0.6% to $61.91 at 9:38 a.m. in New York. The shares have slumped 39% in the past year, compared with a 4.2% advance for the S&P 500 index.

