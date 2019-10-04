PayPal pulls out of Facebook-led Libra cryptocurrency group

PayPal Holdings Inc. pulled out of the Libra Association, a blow to Facebook Inc.’s efforts to develop a digital currency.

"PayPal has made the decision to forgo further participation in the Libra Association at this time and to continue to focus on advancing our existing mission and business priorities as we strive to democratize access to financial services for underserved populations," the payments company said in a statement on Friday.

"We remain supportive of Libra’s aspirations and look forward to continued dialogue on ways to work together in the future," PayPal added. "Facebook has been a longstanding and valued strategic partner to PayPal, and we will continue to partner with and support Facebook in various capacities."