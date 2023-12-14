(Bloomberg) -- Dan Schulman, former chief executive officer of PayPal Holdings Inc., will leave the payments giant’s board at the end of the year, earlier than previously planned.

The San Jose, California-based company had said in August that Schulman, 65, would remain on the board until its next annual shareholder meeting in May. The announcement was made when Alex Chriss was named CEO in August. Chriss has shaken up PayPal’s leadership structure since taking the helm.

“With Alex Chriss and his leadership team in place, I leave the board with full confidence that PayPal is in excellent hands for its next chapter of growth and success,” Schulman said Thursday in a statement. “It has been a great honor to lead the PayPal community, and I look forward to seeing where Alex will take the company next.”

