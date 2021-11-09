(Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. shares dropped after the payments giant lowered its full-year guidance for revenue and earnings as volume from former parent EBay Inc. declined.

Transactions tied to EBay’s marketplace tumbled 45% in the third quarter, a bigger drop than in the previous three months, PayPal said Monday in a statement.

The figures overshadowed the company’s announcement that it had inked a deal with Amazon.com Inc. to allow the firm’s Venmo wallets in the U.S. to be accepted on the e-commerce giant’s website and mobile app starting next year.

“Headwinds abound” for PayPal heading into 2022, and the weak outlook probably outweighed significant new business wins with the likes of Amazon, said George Mihalos, an analyst at Cowen Inc.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company dropped 4.9% to $218.09 at 7:14 a.m. in early New York trading. They slipped 2% this year through Monday.

The EBay decline weighed on overall payments volume, which climbed just 26% to $310 billion, a smaller increase than analysts predicted.

PayPal now expects revenue to climb just 18% to $25.3 billion to $25.4 billion for the year. The company had previously forecast a 20% jump. Total payments volume is now expected to increase by as much as 34% while adjusted earnings per share is forecast to rise 19% to $4.60.

PayPal Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said the Amazon deal is “an incredibly meaningful part of Venmo’s monetization journey.” The deal was the result of PayPal “no longer having the restrictions of the EBay operating agreement,” Schulman said in an interview. “That enabled us to reach this agreement with Amazon.”

‘Strength to Strength’

Venmo is on track to deliver the $900 million in revenue PayPal has previously promised, Schulman said. The firm also believes Venmo’s transaction margin -- a measure of the wallet’s profitability -- will be positive this year, he said.

“Venmo is moving from strength to strength,” Schulman said. “Pay with Venmo is probably going to be the biggest revenue source going forward.”

PayPal stood by its previous forecast for adding net new users to its many platforms, saying that figure should climb by approximately 55 million for the year.

The company has previously said it hopes to become the next global super app, or a digital ecosystem that blends social media, commerce and banking. In the third quarter, PayPal added a high-yield savings account and shopping features as part of its push to get users to spend more time in its app.

PayPal announced during the period that it isn’t pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc., ending days of speculation over a potential $45 billion deal between the two companies. With Pinterest’s visual-search and scrapbooking platform, PayPal could have gained more data about the products consumers are buying.

