PayPal volume jumps with consumers flocking to online sellers

PayPal Holdings Inc. saw spending on its platform surge as more merchants switched to online sales in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Total payment volume jumped 30 per cent to US$222 billion in the second quarter, San Jose, California-based PayPal said Wednesday in a statement, topping the US$208-billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg and helping the company notch record revenue. The technology giant has benefited from consumers’ desire to do more of their shopping online as they seek to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Key Insights

PayPal offered fresh guidance: It expects revenue to climb 25 per cent in the third quarter while payments volume surges 30 per cent. For the full year, PayPal said revenue should climb by 22 per cent.

Consumers and merchants alike have sought to simplify the process of paying for goods online, and that helped triple the number of net new active accounts to 21.3 million. The company said it now expects to add 70 million active accounts in the latter half of the year.

While other payment companies including Visa Inc. continue to grapple with a slowdown in overseas spending on their cards, PayPal said cross-border trade volume was up roughly 24 per cent in the quarter. Spending on fashion, auto parts, electronics, gaming and home goods were among the fastest-growing categories for such spending.

Market Reaction

PayPal shares rose more than two per cent at 4:18 p.m. in extended New York trading after hitting a record high earlier in the day. The stock has climbed 71 per cent this year, compared with the 17 per cent advance of the S&P 500 Information Technology Index.