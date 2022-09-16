(Bloomberg) -- Pressure is mounting on the National Basketball Association to force out Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns, after an investigation found he used racist slurs and harassed female employees.

Superstar LeBron James said the league “got this wrong” when it announced on Tuesday that it would suspend Sarver for a year and ordered him to pay a $10 million fine. Then Jahm Najafi, who owns a minority stake in the Suns, said he should step down. Now PayPal Holdings Inc. is vowing to end its sponsorship deal with the franchise if Sarver sticks around.

The NBA made its decision after an independent investigation involving more than 80,000 documents and interviews with 320 people, including current and former employees. Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, won’t be allowed at any NBA or WNBA facility or event during his suspension. He has also been ordered to attend a training program “focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.”

But the penalty falls short of what was imposed on former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was was banned from the NBA for life in 2014 over racist remarks and was forced to sell his team. Commissioner Adam Silver defended the decision earlier this week, arguing that the findings didn’t show that Sarver’s conduct was “motivated by racial animus.”

PayPal has sponsored a patch on the Suns’ jerseys since 2018, leading civil rights leader Al Sharpton last month to call on the payments giant’s chief executive officer, Dan Schulman, to cut its ties with Sarver’s businesses.

The company won’t renew the deal when it expires at the end of the current season if Sarver remains involved with the organization, Schulman said in a statement Friday.

“PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combating racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination,” Schulman said in the statement. “We have reviewed the report of the NBA league’s independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values.”

Representatives for the NBA and the Suns didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Najafi, in an open letter to Suns players and employees on Thursday, said that “similar conduct by any CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach or any other position would warrant immediate termination.” James said Wednesday on Twitter that “there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior” and it doesn’t matter “if you own the team or play for the team.”

Sarver owns 35% of the Phoenix Suns, which are valued at $1.9 billion, according to Sportico.

(Updates with LeBron James, Jahm Najafi comments starting in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.