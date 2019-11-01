(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Swiss National Bank efforts to ease the squeeze from negative interest rates haven’t calmed the finance industry

Economists expect today’s U.S. payrolls report to show job growth slumped to a five-month low in October, though it may be trickier than usual to sort out the underlying trend

For the world’s only central bank managing a multicountry currency area, nothing is simple -- especially very complicated things

The U.K.’s main political parties are going into their third election in five years promising the most-radical shakeup in the nation’s economy in decades

South Korea’s exports plunged the most in almost four years while consumer prices failed to rise for a third straight month, highlighting continued pain in this Asian bellwether for global trade

Asia’s factory hubs remained in the doldrums in October despite anticipation that the U.S. and China are moving toward an interim trade agreement

Indonesia’s national dish of nasi goreng, or fried rice, has become a lot cheaper these days as the nation’s two big ride-hailing apps wage a price war on everyday groceries

