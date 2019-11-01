(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through to the weekend:

Economists expect today’s U.S. payrolls report to show job growth slumped to a five-month low in October, though it may be trickier than usual to sort out the underlying trend

The U.K.’s main political parties are going into their third election in five years promising the most-radical shakeup in the nation’s economy in decades The latest data point showed manufacturing almost returned to growth last month as firms ramped up stock building ahead of the Brexit deadline

As the Christine Lagarde era kicks off at the ECB, here are five charts that may trouble her

Asia’s factory hubs remained in the doldrums in October despite anticipation that the U.S. and China are moving toward an interim trade agreement

Indonesia’s national dish of nasi goreng, or fried rice, has become a lot cheaper these days as the nation’s two big ride-hailing apps wage a price war on everyday groceries

Finally, here’s a collection of this week’s analysis and enterprise from Bloomberg Economics

