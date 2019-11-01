46m ago
Payrolls Day, U.K. Economy, This Week's Big Reads: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through to the weekend:
- Economists expect today’s U.S. payrolls report to show job growth slumped to a five-month low in October, though it may be trickier than usual to sort out the underlying trend
- The U.K.’s main political parties are going into their third election in five years promising the most-radical shakeup in the nation’s economy in decades
- The latest data point showed manufacturing almost returned to growth last month as firms ramped up stock building ahead of the Brexit deadline
- As the Christine Lagarde era kicks off at the ECB, here are five charts that may trouble her
- Asia’s factory hubs remained in the doldrums in October despite anticipation that the U.S. and China are moving toward an interim trade agreement
- Indonesia’s national dish of nasi goreng, or fried rice, has become a lot cheaper these days as the nation’s two big ride-hailing apps wage a price war on everyday groceries
- Finally, here’s a collection of this week’s analysis and enterprise from Bloomberg Economics
To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.