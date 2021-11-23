(Bloomberg) -- Shares of India’s Paytm rose for a second day on Wednesday, signaling that a selloff that wiped out about a third of the digital payments startup’s value in its first two trading sessions may be easing.

The stock climbed as much as 3.5% to 1,547 rupees, but is still down about 28% from its offer price. Paytm’s parent company, One 97 Communications Ltd., raised $2.5 billion in India’s biggest-ever IPO that had global institutions such as BlackRock Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as cornerstone investors. Shares sank 27% last Thursday, marking one of the worst debuts by a major technology company globally.

Paytm’s poor start came after some critics had already questioned its valuation at the time of the initial public offering’s pricing. That now means at least a dozen Indian firms working on IPOs are under extra investor scrutiny, and planned smaller ones could have a harder time pricing shares if there is a reduced appetite for new listings.

What Bloomberg Intelligence is saying:

“Paytm is facing skepticism about its IPO, similar to the initial resistance that Facebook dealt with when it listed,” BI strategists Gaurav Patankar and Nitin Chanduka write in a note. “The public listings of ‘new economy’ startups such as Paytm and Zomato’s MSCI inclusion bolster India’s evolving digital landscape and are part of the $375 billion opportunity that we see in the country.”

Sentiment in the secondary market has also taken a hit, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex losing 5% from its record touched in October. It was up 0.3% in early trading on Wednesday.

